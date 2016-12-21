Kordell Stewart threatens to sue ex-wife after nude video leaks
Kordell Stewart is considering a lawsuit against ex-wife Porsha Williams after a nude video of himself recently surfaced on the internet. The 44-year-old former NFL quarterback sent a cease and desist letter last week to the "Real Housewives of Atlanta star," 35, demanding her to stop talking trash about him and attempting to destroy his image, TMZ reported.
