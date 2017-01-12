King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in White House'

As civil rights leaders and activists gather at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader's daughter is encouraging Americans to fight for his vision of love and justice "no matter who is in the White House." Bernice King addressed more than 2,000 people gathered at her father's Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta four days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

