King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in White House'54 minutes ago
There are 5 comments on the Philly.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in White House'54 minutes ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.
#1 4 hrs ago
Fight who? No one standing in your way. You can be anything you want to be in America
fight why? for what goal? What objective ?
We have a black president , two black attorney generals, blacks in every level of federal, state county and city government, Black judges, blacks in commerce, entertainment, sports,,medicine
so what goals are left to conquer ?
So what are you fighting for now?
Blacks lead the country in killing wounding other blacks using unregistered unlicensed guns in most American cities.
FBI reports 4,900 blacks were shot to death by other blacks in 2015.
5,200 blacks killed over the past 10 years in Chicago alone and no protest from anyone anywhere in the community? Silence is strange, almost like black lives don't matter to blacks in America .
Blacks sell drugs in many American cities. Black woman set the record for generations of welfare queens.
so what's left to win?
United States
#2 3 hrs ago
Fact: MLK plagerized "I have a dream" from a speech given at the Republican Convention in 1952 by Archibald Carey Jr. an African American lawyer and judge from Chicago. King also had an addiction/affinity for White prostitutes and was a well known adulterer. In King's own words he described his unfaithfulness as "a form of anxiety reduction"
Truths that Democrats/Liberals will never reveal......
#3 3 hrs ago
Blacks have it worse now than when Obama took office. More food stamps, more poverty, more unemployment and more crime in their inner city neighborhoods Blacks don't realize that Democrats strategy is to keep them poor and pissed off. Con men like Sharpton, Jackson and plenty more make a fortune off of that anger. Race relations were set back 50 years under Obama. Still, many unexplainably think he did a good job. Worst President ever, especially for Blacks.
United States
#4 2 hrs ago
Liberals just love living a Lie.....
#5 2 hrs ago
