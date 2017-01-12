Jimmy Carter, cancer-free, crusades against Guinea worm

With a grin on his face, twinkle in his eyes and pep in his step, the 92-year-old former president sat down to talk with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. Carter needed no assistance walking up stairs and settling into his chair to discuss the Carter Center's efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease infections around the world.

