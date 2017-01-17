Jewish Film Festival arrives in Atlanta
Three-time Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy Award winner Brendan Gleeson and two-time Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson portray husband and wife Otto and Anna Quangel in "Alone in Berlin." The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will present a record-breaking 202 screenings during its 23-day event at multiple views in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|21 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|74
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|28 min
|ur mom blows Gen Lee
|55
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|tmhiraldo the liar
|293
|Piedmont Road, 1980s (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Not gay
|22
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|9 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|Wed
|Doug Taylor
|43
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Deeznuts
|119
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC