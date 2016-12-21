J. Christopher's celebrates 20th anniversary
J. Christopher's, which has four Cobb County locations, announced that 20 years ago Jeff "Jay" McCann and Chris Brogdon hatched the restaurant concept and that it will celebrate the anniversary throughout the month of January.
