'I'm not afraid of you': Muslim woman films...

A Muslim woman in East Atlanta recorded a disturbing encounter that took place when she confronted a man who was taking photos of her in a coffee shop without her permission. Atlanta's Creative Loafing magazine reported that 39-year-old Asma Elhuni - a graduate student in political science at Georgia State University and legislative intern to Democratic State Rep. Brenda Lopez - was studying at Joe's Coffee Shop in East Atlanta Village when she looked up and realized a man was taking photos of her.

Dog Eat Dog

Lawrenceville, GA

#1 3 hrs ago
So this was just a typical Democrat on Democrat crime?

Harry

Charlottesville, VA

#2 2 hrs ago
Disposable
Dell Gamble

San Jose, CA

#3 1 hr ago
Isn't taking nude pictures of Muslims legal?? This is America after all.
