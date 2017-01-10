Hank Williams Jr. Announces First Round of 2017 Tour Dates
Hank Williams Jr. is calling on all his rowdy friends to come out and join him on tour. The "A Country Boy Can Survive" singer has announced the first round of his tour dates in 2017 as he treks across the U.S. The tour will kick off on Feb. 3 in West Wendover, Nev., making stops in New Orleans, Atlanta and French Lick, Ind.
