Global warming could steal postcard-perfect weather days
In this image provided by Karin van der Wiel/ NOAA/ Princeton University, shows climate change effects on patterns of mild weather. Kiss goodbye some of those postcard-perfect, ideal-for-outdoor-wedding days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|16 min
|PoorExcuse the idiot
|65
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|2 hr
|Treatz619
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|4 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|49
|I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate!
|16 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|20 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Free at last
|22 hr
|Doravillian
|2
|John Lewis
|Tue
|he ugly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC