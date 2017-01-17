Global warming could steal postcard-perfect weather days
Newlywed couples took advantage of the unusual warm weather for the month ... . In this image provided by Karin van der Wiel/ NOAA/ Princeton University, shows climate change effects on patterns of mild weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Deeznuts
|119
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|2 hr
|bottlecap
|65
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|49
|I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate!
|21 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|5
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Free at last
|Tue
|Doravillian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC