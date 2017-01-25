Georgia Tech Offers College Course To Explore OutKast's Lyrics, ...
Students at Atlanta's Georgia Institute of Technology can now study Grammy winners OutKast as well as other Southern standouts like Goodie Mob, UGK, Eightball & MJG, T.I., Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, 21 Savage, and Lil Yachty. "It's a course that uses new metaphors for exploring contemporary rap music," professor Dr. Joycelyn Wilson relayed to HipHopDX .
