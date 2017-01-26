GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga. 400
On Thursday, Cumming's new City Park Recreation Building played host to a meeting of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, a group that represents the counties in northeast Georgia and rotates meetings to different member counties and cities. The evening's keynote speaker was Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray, who gave a "state of the state" for roads, which he said are heavily used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a ATM Skimmer
|45 min
|Jen
|13
|Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups
|2 hr
|DRios31
|4
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|Julia
|505
|Heidi Chatham
|7 hr
|Wondering23
|10
|Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill to open new loca...
|12 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|Sun
|Charles
|2
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Fri
|Rashali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC