GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga. 400

11 hrs ago

On Thursday, Cumming's new City Park Recreation Building played host to a meeting of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, a group that represents the counties in northeast Georgia and rotates meetings to different member counties and cities. The evening's keynote speaker was Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray, who gave a "state of the state" for roads, which he said are heavily used.

