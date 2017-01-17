Freeman Mathis & Gary announces new partner
Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Shaun Daugherty has joined the firm as a partner and will practice in its Atlanta office.
