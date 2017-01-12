Freedom Riders: Civil Rights activists reflect, call for continued work
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Freedom Riders: Civil Rights activists reflect, call for continued work. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
Freedom Rider Charles Person speaks at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Sunday morning about his experiences as part of the church's 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
so civil rights leaders help America out with some answers.
When and under what set of circumstances quotas or standards do you see america reaching racial harmony ?
Hummm?
Frankly I actually thought when we elected a black president the divide between races would close and heal. But alas and alack it got worse.
So in spite of a black president, blacks in all levels of federal state city county government, blacks achieving success in business, sports, entertainment there is still no peace?
Something wrong with that picture.
We have had two black attorney generals who did nothing to stop or even slow down the slaughter of blacks by blacks in American cities. so whats up with inaction?
Gee I would have thought one of them would have launched a full scale civil rights investigation into the death of black babies by blacks with guns in cities.
Frankly the civil rights icons are a profound disappointment as well.
I would have hoped civil rights icons or members of the congressional black caucus or the naacp folks would have been in the streets of Chicago , Detroit , Baltimore Atlanta learning first hand why blacks with unregistered unlicensed then taking positive steps to end the slaughter.
Are you icons aware that over 700 black folks have been killed by black folks in Chicago in just one year 2016?
Over 520 blacks a year have died by guns fired by blacks in Chicago so over the past 10 years that's 5,200 blacks killed and no humping or frumping or angry black faces from any icon anywhere.
sounds like the civil rights icons best days are in the past. Yes they did noble things showed courage in the 50's 60's but since then they have gotten fat lazy and rich on the blacks of po people.
Check the facts the Atlanta civil rights Icon, along with Jessie fillmypocketsfirst Jackson al notverymentally Sharp ton have gotten rich on the blacks of the po blacks in the hood pimping for them but not actually doing anything or saying anything to improve conditions in the hood.
They should denounce black lives matter nonsense because in Chicago and other American cities black lives do not matter to blacks, Blacks with guns & drugs are doing the killing wounding of blacks in cities.
So the question is on the table
Please explain in 25 words or less neatness and originality count.
When will America achieve racial harmony. under what circumstances or numbers or conditions do the icons see that happening?
Oh please lose the angry black face its getting really old and tired, remember even MLK smiled once and a while it wont hurt your image ( of rich old black man who is serious bout something and got rich on the backs of po blacks
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddie Long -Got what he deserved!!!!
|23 min
|Truth Be Told
|4
|Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFac...
|50 min
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|1 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|39
|Harold V. Jones II: Senate Corruption & Embezzl...
|1 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|10
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|3 hr
|Fumiko
|425
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|6 hr
|The Kingdom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC