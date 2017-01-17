FPCA students witness history
Mackenzie Bazemore said her phone clocked her at 27,605 steps on Friday as she and 14 other First Presbyterian Christian Academy students walked around the Capitol for the inauguration of President Donald Trump. FPCA's Y Club traveled to Washington, D.C. for the event as part of the State YMCA of Georgia Inauguration Tour.
