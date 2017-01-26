Four Georgians detained at Atlanta ai...

Four Georgians detained at Atlanta airport after flying back from Iran

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Pres. Donald Trump after signing an executive order for the construction of a Mexican border wall, Jan. 25, 2017. Later in the week he signed another order aimed at halting the flow of refugees to the U.S. ATLANTA - Federal immigration officials on Saturday were detaining four lawful permanent residents from Iran at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, citing one of President Trump's latest executive orders, according to Sarah Owings, an immigration attorney who is working with their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 39 min factsdontmatteran... 446
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr melvin perez 20,785
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 5 hr Charles 2
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 12 hr Local 5
Crying immigrants turned back at airports! 17 hr Yippee 2
Heidi Chatham 22 hr Wondering23 7
Ziprecruiter 22 hr Shutup Chuck 2
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC