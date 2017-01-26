Four Georgians detained at Atlanta airport after flying back from Iran
Pres. Donald Trump after signing an executive order for the construction of a Mexican border wall, Jan. 25, 2017. Later in the week he signed another order aimed at halting the flow of refugees to the U.S. ATLANTA - Federal immigration officials on Saturday were detaining four lawful permanent residents from Iran at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, citing one of President Trump's latest executive orders, according to Sarah Owings, an immigration attorney who is working with their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
