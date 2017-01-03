Florida-Georgia water case official orders settlement talks
A court official on Tuesday ordered attorneys for Florida and Georgia to try again to settle a yearslong dispute over water use in the region. Special Master Ralph Lancaster gave the states until Jan. 24 to meet and encouraged them to use a mediator.
