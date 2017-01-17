Family making funeral arrangements 2 days after vicious dog attack
Resting in front of an abandoned home is a makeshift memorial, a somber reminder of the tragedy that unraveled on Cerro Street in Atlanta. At the same time, police say Syria Sanders is in stable condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|106
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|1 hr
|Doug get the fries
|45
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|12 hr
|Come get it
|59
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|tmhiraldo the liar
|293
|Piedmont Road, 1980s (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Not gay
|22
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|Thu
|Zephyrus
|3
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Deeznuts
|119
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC