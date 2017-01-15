Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFact.com
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Beast story from 13 hrs ago, titled Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFact.com. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:
President-elect Donald Trump kicked off Martin Luther King Jr. weekend by sparring with Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis, after the civil rights icon said he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate president." said he wouldn't attend the presidential inauguration because he thought the Russians had helped Trump win election.
#1 1 hr ago
well the civil rights icon has lost touch with the real world.
I don't know if he took too many hits to the head during the 60's or he has gotten so fat, lazy and rich on the backs of " po" blacks he no longer understands what's happening in america or Atlanta.
Mr civil rights icon, in America you and the other members of the congressional black caucus along with the naacp Jessie fillmypocketsfirst Jackson along with al notverymentally sharp-ton and that ignorant fool Maxine waters have ignored the black slaughter of blacks in American cities.
where have you been hiding when blacks shoot kill and wound other blacks?
Over 5,200 blacks have died in Chicago black gang violence in the past 10 years and you along with "lighting" have said nothing done nothing about it?
you missed out on Detroit way too many blacks killed by blacks there.
a real black leader would have sent one or both of his black attorney generals to Chicago Detroit Baltimore Atlanta to get a handle on blacks slaughtering blacks.
"Lighting" dropped a whole bunch of Somali civil war refugees folks into Atlanta and MN and now your city Atlanta the city you represent is over run with violent viscous black Somali drug dealers using extreme weapons and you worry about a new president? what about your black home folks?
Unemployment in black communities of America is close to 35% and in the rest of america about 8 %. yet we get no pronouncement no stern serious lectures from you or the congressional black caucus folks the naacp none of you care?? none of you ever address the problem?
By any objective standard you were a noble person back in the 60's but using that same objective standard of judgment in the past 40 years you have become part of the problem facing the black community you have become fat lazy rich while your black people go wanting.
Frankly your in the way of progress for black and white america.
Time to retire let someone with clear vision clear objectives into the office.
stop hrumping and frumping, no more criticizing condemning and complaining about trump or anything with your angry black face its unbecoming a civil rights icon has been
there are many issues you should have been and should have been angry about over the years but you ignored them so your too late now
we no longer hear or care about your whining complaining
