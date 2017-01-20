Estrogen Levels Influence Susceptibility to PTSD
New research suggests that estrogen levels play a factor in whether a woman will develop post-traumatic stress disorder . Experts believe that low estrogen levels may make women more susceptible to the development of post-traumatic stress disorder at some points in their menstrual cycles or lifetimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|3 hr
|no bitchassness a...
|115
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|How do you loose your house ?
|4 hr
|Hangingout
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Tolerman
|39
|Rep. John Lewis to speak at 'Atlanta March for ...
|10 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|18 hr
|Jenn
|3
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|19 hr
|Doug get the fries
|45
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC