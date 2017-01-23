Elderly patients with aortic stenosis experience better outcomes...

Elderly patients with aortic stenosis and medium surgical risk experienced better than expected results after undergoing traditional surgical aortic valve replacement , according to research presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. "In an era that includes both SAVR and transcatheter aortic valve replacement , it is clear that the treatment for aortic stenosis has changed," said Vinod H. Thourani, MD, from Emory University in Atlanta, who led the study.

