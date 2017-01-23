Elderly patients with aortic stenosis...

Elderly patients with aortic stenosis experience better outcomes...

Elderly patients with aortic stenosis and medium surgical risk experienced better than expected results after undergoing traditional surgical aortic valve replacement , according to research presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. "In an era that includes both SAVR and transcatheter aortic valve replacement , it is clear that the treatment for aortic stenosis has changed," said Vinod H. Thourani, MD, from Emory University in Atlanta, who led the study.

