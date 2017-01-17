Dogs attack, kill Atlanta child, critically wound another as kids walked to bus stop
A young boy was killed and a young girl was critically wounded Tuesday morning when they were mauled by dogs in their southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Atlanta police said the dogs, which both appeared to be pit bulls, attacked the children as they walked along Cerro Street, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on their way to the school bus stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|8 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|56
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|27 min
|General Ulysses S...
|47
|I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate!
|5 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|10 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Free at last
|12 hr
|Doravillian
|2
|John Lewis
|13 hr
|he ugly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC