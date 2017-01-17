Dogs attack, kill Atlanta child, crit...

Dogs attack, kill Atlanta child, critically wound another as kids walked to bus stop

WTOC-TV Savannah

A young boy was killed and a young girl was critically wounded Tuesday morning when they were mauled by dogs in their southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Atlanta police said the dogs, which both appeared to be pit bulls, attacked the children as they walked along Cerro Street, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on their way to the school bus stop.

