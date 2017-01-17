DigitalGlue Opens New Atlanta Office in Film Studio: Expands Services ...
DMN Newswire--2017-1-18--DigitalGlue, a leading equipment, integration, and software development provider for the production and distribution of digital video, has announced a decisive move to open a new studio office in Atlanta - home to a burgeoning film and production community. With its innovative new space, DigitalGlue offers customers equipment demos, training, VR and post production facilities, expanding beyond the company's traditional role in broadcast contribution and distribution.
