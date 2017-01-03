Deal, Ralston tout investment in Georgia roads and rails
As Gov. Nathan Deal touted progress in improving Georgia highways, House Speaker David Ralston said Tuesday he wants to take a serious look at a statewide plan to invest tax dollars in mass transit.
