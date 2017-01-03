David Martin Named New Board Chair for Visiting Nurse Health System
David has served on the Visiting Nurse board since 2011, including on their Strategic Planning, Professional Advisory, Advancement and Executive/Finance Committees. David is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of comprehensive vein clinic VeinInnovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|1 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|5
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|2 hr
|OK a
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|5 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|6
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|6 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|40
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: RACISM & UNPROFESSIONAL...
|14 hr
|Anastasia I I
|12
|SWF looking to go fast
|16 hr
|Sobelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC