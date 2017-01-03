David Martin Named New Board Chair fo...

David Martin Named New Board Chair for Visiting Nurse Health System

David has served on the Visiting Nurse board since 2011, including on their Strategic Planning, Professional Advisory, Advancement and Executive/Finance Committees. David is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of comprehensive vein clinic VeinInnovations.

