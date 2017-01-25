Cross Creek Village housing tornado victims. Source: WDAM
"Amongst the devastation that we have in our community, the first thought that came to mind is what can we do to help everybody?" said Michelle Archer, Cross Creek Village Apartments property manager. "What can we do to make the process a smoother transition, so they don't have to worry about where they have to find placement to live because they no longer have a home from the tornado? We immediately grouped together to see what offers we could have, so they can have the smoothest process available to them."
