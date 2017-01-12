COOPER: Living the uneasy life
As some of you know one of my current book projects focuses on the Lithia Springs Resort time period which will tell the story of the Bowden Lithia Water Company, the Sweetwater Park Hotel, and the Piedmont Chautauqua. I'm still in research mode and hope to begin putting some words together soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falcons is going to he superboal !
|2 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|3 hr
|Ronald
|5
|John Lewis
|3 hr
|Wilbur
|1
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|4 hr
|Retribution Retard
|10
|Eddie Long AIDS
|8 hr
|Wantintoknow
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|11 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|31
|allofourstuff.com
|18 hr
|AllofOurStuff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC