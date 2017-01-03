Collecting past-due taxes is top prio...

Collecting past-due taxes is top priority for Baker

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

In his first week on the job as Douglas County Tax Commissioner, Greg Baker has already outlined his primary goal: Collecting past-due taxes. "There are a lot of things that need to be done that didn't get done and it'll take some work to get those taxes collected," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big snow storm coming 16 min Tolerman the alkie 25
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 20 min You are the circus 18
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 2 hr Jason T loved hil... 16
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 11 hr Elmer 575
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 20 hr Citizen 15
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) Sat jennifer_free1 28
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 Sat Citizencane 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC