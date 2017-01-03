Collecting past-due taxes is top priority for Baker
In his first week on the job as Douglas County Tax Commissioner, Greg Baker has already outlined his primary goal: Collecting past-due taxes. "There are a lot of things that need to be done that didn't get done and it'll take some work to get those taxes collected," he said.
