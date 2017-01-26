CobbLinc switching to Silver Breeze C...

CobbLinc switching to Silver Breeze Cards

11 hrs ago

The Blue Breeze Cards commuters use to travel aboard CobbLinc and connect with regional transit partners are being phased out for the new Silver Breeze Cards, which commuters will be able to purchase for the same price as the blue card during the month of February.

