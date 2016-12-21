CHOA's medical helicopter

CHOA's medical helicopter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Lift off is smooth, and within seconds Children's Air, the first medical helicopter of its kind in the world, is airborne medical. To Nancy Constable and the rest of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's critical care transport team, this feels like a dream taking flight So, there is a Heliox high-flow humidifier and nitric oxide gas to help the team keep the child's airway open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!! 3 min Papa Not legit lu... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Now_What- 20,767
Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13) 14 hr KarmaKool 90
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 15 hr Papa Not legit 35
Rev michael adkins 19 hr jesus is a zombie 4
This Is Coming Here Mon NewsMax 1
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) Sun Dave 37
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC