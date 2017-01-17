Chemotherapy prior to surgery could i...

Chemotherapy prior to surgery could improve prognosis in African-American breast cancer patients

Administering chemotherapy to African-American breast cancer patients prior to surgery could improve their prognosis and survival rates from the disease, according to a new study. A research team led by Georgia State University found African-American breast cancer patients who receive chemotherapy prior to surgery exhibit trends of reduced regional recurrence and distant recurrence of tumors, which may help diminish the inequality in breast cancer-related clinical outcomes between African-American and European-American patients.

