Charter Financial Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Charter Financial Corporation today announced that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, up from the $0.055 per share dividend declared during the previous quarter and the $0.05 per share dividend declared the prior 14 quarters. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2017, to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.