Charter Financial Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Charter Financial Corporation today announced that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, up from the $0.055 per share dividend declared during the previous quarter and the $0.05 per share dividend declared the prior 14 quarters. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2017, to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2017.

