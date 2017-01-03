Carolyn Virginia Johnson
Carolyn Virginia Johnson, age 90, of Carrollton passed away at Tanner Medical Center Saturday, January 7, 2017. She was born October 22, 1926, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Callier.
