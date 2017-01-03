Candeto to coach Georgia Tech's quart...

Candeto to coach Georgia Tech's quarterbacks, B-backs

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big snow storm coming 2 hr Tolerman 12
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 3 hr God Bless Trump 12
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 5 hr ThomasA 570
Abortion has never... 6 hr ThomasA 39
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 8 hr Citizencane 10
Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about... 9 hr ANITAknow 1
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 17 hr Shayne X the loser 9
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at January 06 at 10:49PM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC