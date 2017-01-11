CanCare presents Victory for Hope: Celebrating Cancer Survivorship
CanCare Atlanta has announced their fifth anniversary celebration on Feb. 25 at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. They will be hosting a dinner to celebrate cancer survivorship and pay tribute to the families and friends who support them through their diagnosis and treatment.
