Braves start 2017 in Cobb County
The infield at SunTrust Park has been defined including the home plate and pitcher's mound as workers install the last of the lower seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|24 min
|Beverly Anastasia
|5
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|27 min
|NO morehelpingpeople
|4
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|46 min
|Shane
|37
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|47 min
|Zephyrus
|1
|Abortion has never...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Hit and Run Shooting
|5 hr
|Baller
|1
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|6 hr
|Hmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC