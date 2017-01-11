Bon Jovi Wants Youa to Be Their Openi...

Bon Jovi Wants Youa to Be Their Opening Act

Why bother hiring an opening act for your tour who everyone has already heard of? That's the thinking behind Bon Jovi 's latest fan contest. The group will kick off their This House Is Not for Sale tour next month, and they're looking for unknown bands to compete for a chance to open selected arena dates during the tour.

