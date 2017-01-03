Bobby New

Mr. Bobby J. New, 83, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, January 2, 2017. He was born April 15, 1933 in Dekalb County, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Lonnie Eugene New and the late Mrs. Leila Fields New.

