Bishops speak against death penalty in priest's killing
Catholic church officials went to a Georgia courthouse on Tuesday to serve as the voice for a slain Florida priest as they urged a prosecutor to reverse the decision to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing their colleague. Steven James Murray faces charges including murder in the April slaying of the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|13 min
|Benny
|7
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|27 min
|Terri
|272
|Who is Sally Yates?
|32 min
|Wanda
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|Castrated liberal
|20,797
|Sex with a family member (May '16)
|35 min
|Wanda
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|37 min
|Pete
|597
|Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla
|38 min
|Castrated liberal
|2
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Jan 27
|Rashali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC