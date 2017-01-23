Autopsy still doesna t solve mysterious cause of fatal Muscogee school bus crash
The autopsy finally is in, but the report contains no evidence of a heart attack or any other medical episode that would have caused Roy Newman to drive erratically and crash a Muscogee County School District bus into a tree Aug. 22 , killing him and injuring the seven students on board. The only contributing factor mentioned in the autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab in Decatur is that Newman had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a hardening and narrowing of the arteries.
