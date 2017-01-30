Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See 'The LEGO Batman Movie'

I've lost track of how many times I've seen The LEGO Movie , and it still holds up, so my hopes are fairly high for the spinoff, The LEGO Batman Movie . Thankfully, every trailer and TV spot for the film has been top-notch, and it looks like director Chris McKay and the screenwriters have done a stellar job at comically deconstructing Batman's personality and history.

