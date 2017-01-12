Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American hero' Atlanta Mayor...
Mayor Kasim Reed, foreground, defended U.S. Rep. John Lewis on Saturday after President-elect Donald Trump said Lewis's district is crime-ridden and falling apart. "That PEOTUS Trump would attack Congressman Lewis on MLK Day weekend for 'all talkno action' when he bled to actually 'Make America Great' is why far less than half the country supports him at the dawn of his presidency."
