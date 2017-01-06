Atlanta mayor defends cost overruns for Falcons pedestrian bridge as "saving lives"

Just what exactly is it with the Atlanta area and forgetting to plan for ways for fans to get to new sports stadiums? In the wake of the Cobb County Braves pedestrian bridge fiasco , the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed last month that a pedestrian bridge to the Falcons ' new stadium could cost $23.2 million , almost double what Mayor Kasim Reed promised in July. And now Reed has fired back that okay, maybe, but it's worth every penny, dammit : In 21st Century America, a city's connectivity and walkability are major factors in attracting and retaining young, skilled workers and the companies looking to hire them.

