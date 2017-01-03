Atlanta man gets nearly 22 years on gun charge
Federal prosecutors say an Atlanta man with six prior drug offenses has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in prison for having a gun. U.S. Attorney John Horn says 36-year-old Quinton Jackson, also known as Quinton Smith and Jaquavious Dixon, was sentenced as an armed career criminal under federal law because of his extensive prior criminal record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|31 min
|wow
|3
|Big snow storm coming
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|12
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|God Bless Trump
|12
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|570
|Abortion has never...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|13 hr
|Citizencane
|10
|Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about...
|14 hr
|ANITAknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC