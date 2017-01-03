Atlanta man gets nearly 22 years on g...

Atlanta man gets nearly 22 years on gun charge

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Federal prosecutors say an Atlanta man with six prior drug offenses has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in prison for having a gun. U.S. Attorney John Horn says 36-year-old Quinton Jackson, also known as Quinton Smith and Jaquavious Dixon, was sentenced as an armed career criminal under federal law because of his extensive prior criminal record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 31 min wow 3
Big snow storm coming 6 hr Tolerman 12
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 8 hr God Bless Trump 12
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 9 hr ThomasA 570
Abortion has never... 10 hr ThomasA 39
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 13 hr Citizencane 10
Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about... 14 hr ANITAknow 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at January 07 at 3:33AM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC