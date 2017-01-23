Atlanta Interchange Retains Top Spot ...

Atlanta Interchange Retains Top Spot in ATRI's Truck Bottleneck Rankings

The five-level stack interchange in metropolitan Atlanta known locally as "Spaghetti Junction" was the nation's worst truck bottleneck again in 2015, according to a just-released American Transportation Research Institute study. "Spaghetti Junction" is where Interstate 285 and I-85 north come together and is one of seven Atlanta area bottlenecks in ATRI's top 100.

