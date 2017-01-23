Atlanta Interchange Retains Top Spot in ATRI's Truck Bottleneck Rankings
The five-level stack interchange in metropolitan Atlanta known locally as "Spaghetti Junction" was the nation's worst truck bottleneck again in 2015, according to a just-released American Transportation Research Institute study. "Spaghetti Junction" is where Interstate 285 and I-85 north come together and is one of seven Atlanta area bottlenecks in ATRI's top 100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|13 min
|Mauler
|107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|Meh
|20,776
|Falcons will loose to the patroit
|1 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|5
|hey cnn
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|Head Uptown For The Best Bites In Columbus, Ga.
|2 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|15 hr
|Nattie66
|1
|How Dr. ROY TAYLOR & Newcastle University are l...
|18 hr
|Please
|2
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Jan 20
|Jenn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC