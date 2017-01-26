Atlanta-Based Pianist & Composer John Burke Receives GRAMMY Nomination

Atlanta-born pianist John Burke , 28, who has self-released six acclaimed piano albums since 2011, has been nominated for "Best New Age Album" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Nominated alongside artists like Enya, Vangelis, Peter Kater & Tina Guo, and White Sun, John's recent release, Orogen, is the only independently produced album in the New Age category.

