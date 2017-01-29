Atlanta: America's New Cultural Capital

Atlanta: America's New Cultural Capital

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

From Migos and Gucci Mane to Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' and the Falcons, the ATL has risen, and is now dominating popular culture in a major way. Donald Glover thanking Migos for "Bad and Boujee" during his Golden Globe's acceptance speech became a pop-cultural moment: a nod from one of the new standard-bearers to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 15 min Telling It Like I... 431
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr melvin perez 20,784
Crying immigrants turned back at airports! 3 hr Yippee 2
Heidi Chatham 8 hr Wondering23 7
Ziprecruiter 9 hr Shutup Chuck 2
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel Fri Kool aid 6
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC