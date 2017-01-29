Atlanta: America's New Cultural Capital

From Migos and Gucci Mane to Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' and the Falcons, the ATL has risen, and is now dominating popular culture in a major way. Donald Glover thanking Migos for "Bad and Boujee" during his Golden Globe's acceptance speech became a pop-cultural moment: a nod from one of the new standard-bearers to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.