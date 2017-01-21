Athens' first Social Justice Symposium attracts scores of people
UGA social work professor June Gary Hopps, sixth from left, was honored Saturday at the first-ever Social Justice Symposium organized by the school's students. Maurice Daniels, former Dean of the UGA School of Social Work, left, chats with Georgia NAACP President the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pain clinc
|1 hr
|Dopeman
|3
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Stalked
|581
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|12 hr
|No
|125
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|How do you loose your house ?
|Fri
|Hangingout
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Tolerman
|38
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Fri
|Jenn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC