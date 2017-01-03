Around Town: Dog training, Freedom Fund Banquet, Historic Columbus
The Columbus Department of Public Health "Employee of the Month" for January 2017 is awarded to Tammy McQuinn. Tammy serves as a Public Health Administrative Support for our Accounting and Human Resources Departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|24 min
|Beverly Anastasia
|5
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|27 min
|NO morehelpingpeople
|4
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|46 min
|Shane
|37
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|47 min
|Zephyrus
|1
|Abortion has never...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Hit and Run Shooting
|5 hr
|Baller
|1
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|6 hr
|Hmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC