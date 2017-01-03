Alexa Knowles FOX10 News

Alexa Knowles FOX10 News

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Alexa is originally from Cumming, GA, a city north of Atlanta. She moved to the United States at the age of eight, after living in England and Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big snow storm coming 1 hr Tolerman 28
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 3 hr bad mom 576
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 5 hr Slappa 20
I'm looking for the DISGUSTING DIRT on Metta Jo... (Dec '15) 5 hr Better make my money 4
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 10 hr Jason T loved hil... 16
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... Sun Citizen 15
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) Jan 7 jennifer_free1 28
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC